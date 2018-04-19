Large alligator found swimming in Florida resident's pool

April 19 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office shared video of deputies assisting a professional trapper with the removal of a large alligator that took a dip in a resident's swimming pool.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded Thursday to The Eagles community outside Tampa to help a trapper pull a 9-foot gator out of a resident's pool.

Video from the scene shows the trapper ensnaring the gator with some rope while it splashes around in the pool.

A rubber duck bobs along in the reptile's wake.

"No fear from 'Mr. Duck' when District 3 Deputies assisted a licensed trapper with a 9-foot gator removal from a residence within The Eagles community on Muirfield Drive," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.