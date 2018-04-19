Home / Odd News

Fleeing suspect sinks into Florida swamp

April 19, 2018
April 19 (UPI) -- A suspect fleeing from police in Florida ended up needing their help when he ran into a swamp and sank up to his neck in thick mud.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a driver for speeding Tuesday on U.S. Route 41 and the vehicle nearby struck deputies during the ensuing pursuit.

The driver, identified as Paul Andrew Smith, got out of his vehicle after a short chase and fled on foot into a nearby swamp, the sheriff's office said.

Footage recorded by a K-9 handler's body camera shows the dog, Knox, locating Smith in the swamp, where he was submerged up to his neck in thick mud.

The sheriff's office said it took "several deputies" working together to pull Smith free from the muck.

Smith, who was found to be wanted by authorities in neighboring Hernando County, was arrested on charges of fleeing to elude, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and violation of probation.

