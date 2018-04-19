Cowboy on jet ski lassos bison struggling to swim in bay

April 19 (UPI) -- A bison released from its enclosure by flooding in Hawaii was rescued from the middle of a bay by a lasso-wielding cowboy on a jet ski.

Hanalei residents reported seeing buffalo running loose amid flooding this week, and one of the animals was spotted struggling in Hanalei Bay.

A witness captured video of a lasso-wielding cowboy roping the bison and towing it back to shore.

Locals said the bison were released when floodwaters provided a path over the fence surrounding their enclosure.