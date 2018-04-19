Home / Odd News

Cowboy on jet ski lassos bison struggling to swim in bay

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 19, 2018 at 3:07 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 19 (UPI) -- A bison released from its enclosure by flooding in Hawaii was rescued from the middle of a bay by a lasso-wielding cowboy on a jet ski.

Hanalei residents reported seeing buffalo running loose amid flooding this week, and one of the animals was spotted struggling in Hanalei Bay.

A witness captured video of a lasso-wielding cowboy roping the bison and towing it back to shore.

Locals said the bison were released when floodwaters provided a path over the fence surrounding their enclosure.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Fort Worth produces three $1M lottery winners in four weeks Fort Worth produces three $1M lottery winners in four weeks
Michigan family welcomes 14th consecutive son Michigan family welcomes 14th consecutive son
Donkey attempts escape through SUV window Donkey attempts escape through SUV window
Georgia student shows up to prom in a casket Georgia student shows up to prom in a casket
Texas police share photo of 'longest joint ever' Texas police share photo of 'longest joint ever'
Photos