Home / Odd News

Bear captured after escape from wildlife rehab in Montana

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 19, 2018 at 1:07 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Montana said a black bear was safely recaptured on the grounds of a wildlife rehabilitation facility after escaping from its enclosure.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the black bear was found to be missing from its enclosure at Montana Wild early Wednesday morning.

The animal was located at about 1 p.m. behind a small hut for raptors.

"She went to hang out near the ambassador owls. Who can blame her? They're owlsome," Montana Wild said in a Facebook post.

FWP officials said the bear managed to crawl through the fence surrounding its enclosure, but did not manage to get past an external fence surrounding the rehabilitation facility.

The female black bear was brought to Montana Wild in February with more than 200 porcupine quills in its mouth. The animal was treated for its injuries and is scheduled to be released into the wild sometime during the spring.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Fort Worth produces three $1M lottery winners in four weeks Fort Worth produces three $1M lottery winners in four weeks
Donkey attempts escape through SUV window Donkey attempts escape through SUV window
Georgia student shows up to prom in a casket Georgia student shows up to prom in a casket
Michigan family welcomes 14th consecutive son Michigan family welcomes 14th consecutive son
Texas police share photo of 'longest joint ever' Texas police share photo of 'longest joint ever'
Photos