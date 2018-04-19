Bear captured after escape from wildlife rehab in Montana

April 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Montana said a black bear was safely recaptured on the grounds of a wildlife rehabilitation facility after escaping from its enclosure.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the black bear was found to be missing from its enclosure at Montana Wild early Wednesday morning.

The animal was located at about 1 p.m. behind a small hut for raptors.

"She went to hang out near the ambassador owls. Who can blame her? They're owlsome," Montana Wild said in a Facebook post.

FWP officials said the bear managed to crawl through the fence surrounding its enclosure, but did not manage to get past an external fence surrounding the rehabilitation facility.

The female black bear was brought to Montana Wild in February with more than 200 porcupine quills in its mouth. The animal was treated for its injuries and is scheduled to be released into the wild sometime during the spring.