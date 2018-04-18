Stray cat scares customer into jumping up on counter

April 18 (UPI) -- A customer at a Tennessee garden center was caught on security camera jumping onto a store counter to avoid a stray cat that wandered in.

The security camera footage shows a man standing at the counter at Beasley's Yard in Columbia when another customer walks in the door.

A stray cat darts into the door before it closes, causing the man at the counter to become startled and jump up onto the counter.

The man remains on the counter as the cat disappears from sight.

The store's owner, Sutherlin Marlin House, said the footage was "too good not to share" online.