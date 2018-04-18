Home / Odd News

Stray cat scares customer into jumping up on counter

By Ben Hooper  |  April 18, 2018 at 12:39 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 18 (UPI) -- A customer at a Tennessee garden center was caught on security camera jumping onto a store counter to avoid a stray cat that wandered in.

The security camera footage shows a man standing at the counter at Beasley's Yard in Columbia when another customer walks in the door.

A stray cat darts into the door before it closes, causing the man at the counter to become startled and jump up onto the counter.

The man remains on the counter as the cat disappears from sight.

The store's owner, Sutherlin Marlin House, said the footage was "too good not to share" online.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Woman scratches off three winning lottery tickets in a row Woman scratches off three winning lottery tickets in a row
Good karma boosts man to second big lottery win Good karma boosts man to second big lottery win
Monitor lizard falls through office ceiling, lands on worker's desk Monitor lizard falls through office ceiling, lands on worker's desk
Koala flees wildfire into residential neighborhood Koala flees wildfire into residential neighborhood
Flood of tumbleweeds submerge California town Flood of tumbleweeds submerge California town
Photos