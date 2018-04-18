Sea lion escapes aquarium, takes tour of the city

April 18 (UPI) -- A sea lion that escaped from a Chinese aquarium was caught on video taking a tour of the city while being pursued by authorities.

A video captured outside a movie theater in Mianyang City on Saturday shows the sea lion wandering around the building and capturing the attention of surprised onlookers.

Police can be seen keeping the crowd away from the animal while waiting for aquarium workers to capture the semi-aquatic fugitive.

Aquarium officials said the sea lion escaped from a cage that had mistakenly been left unlocked.