Home / Odd News

Sea lion escapes aquarium, takes tour of the city

By Ben Hooper  |  April 18, 2018 at 1:52 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 18 (UPI) -- A sea lion that escaped from a Chinese aquarium was caught on video taking a tour of the city while being pursued by authorities.

A video captured outside a movie theater in Mianyang City on Saturday shows the sea lion wandering around the building and capturing the attention of surprised onlookers.

Police can be seen keeping the crowd away from the animal while waiting for aquarium workers to capture the semi-aquatic fugitive.

Aquarium officials said the sea lion escaped from a cage that had mistakenly been left unlocked.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Monitor lizard falls through office ceiling, lands on worker's desk Monitor lizard falls through office ceiling, lands on worker's desk
Woman scratches off three winning lottery tickets in a row Woman scratches off three winning lottery tickets in a row
Good karma boosts man to second big lottery win Good karma boosts man to second big lottery win
Koala flees wildfire into residential neighborhood Koala flees wildfire into residential neighborhood
Flood of tumbleweeds submerge California town Flood of tumbleweeds submerge California town
Photos