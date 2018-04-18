Indiana fire house visitor seeks help for stoned raccoon

April 18 (UPI) -- An Indiana fire department said a woman showed up at a station for help with an unusual problem -- her pet raccoon was stoned on marijuana.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said firefighters woke to a woman ringing the doorbell at the station about 2 a.m. on a night last week.

"As many times as the doorbell on the firehouse was pushed, the firefighters were quite certain that something bad was going on outside," Wayne Township Fire Capt. Mike Pruitt told WTHR-TV.

The woman showed firefighters her pet raccoon and explained it was having a problem.

"The raccoon had smoked too much weed," the fire department tweeted. "Yes! It happened! As much as we love animals, there wasn't much they could do."

Pruitt said the woman told firefighters the raccoon had been exposed to "too much" of someone else's marijuana.

He said firefighters "could tell that the raccoon was lethargic and met all of those symptoms that we typically run into when someone's been exposed to marijuana."

Pruitt said there was nothing to do but wait for the marijuana to wear off.

"There wasn't really much we could do, it was just the sort of thing that was going to take time," he told WRTV.