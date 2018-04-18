Home / Odd News

Georgia student shows up to prom in a casket

By Ben Hooper  |  April 18, 2018 at 3:00 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 18 (UPI) -- An aspiring funeral director who showed up to her Georgia prom in a casket said the stunt was intended to both amuse and send a sobering message.

Alexandrea Clark, who rode to the Americus Sumter High School senior prom in a hearse Saturday, was unloaded from the vehicle in a casket, to the surprise of her classmates.

Clark, who posted photos of the reveal on Facebook, said she wanted to send a message to her classmates about the dangers of drinking and driving after prom.

"I was thinking about my class and how they are going to prom and doing the bad stuff after prom; like having drugs and doing all that," she told WXIA-TV.

Clark, who has been working for two years at the West Mortuary in Americus, said her unusual prom arrival was also designed to celebrate her intention to become a funeral director.

"This is just what I do, and this is my career that I plan on doing and I love what I do," she said. "I love being around people and helping others. And it's not to disrespect anybody."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Monitor lizard falls through office ceiling, lands on worker's desk Monitor lizard falls through office ceiling, lands on worker's desk
Woman scratches off three winning lottery tickets in a row Woman scratches off three winning lottery tickets in a row
Good karma boosts man to second big lottery win Good karma boosts man to second big lottery win
Koala flees wildfire into residential neighborhood Koala flees wildfire into residential neighborhood
Flood of tumbleweeds submerge California town Flood of tumbleweeds submerge California town
Photos