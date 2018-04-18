Georgia student shows up to prom in a casket

April 18 (UPI) -- An aspiring funeral director who showed up to her Georgia prom in a casket said the stunt was intended to both amuse and send a sobering message.

Alexandrea Clark, who rode to the Americus Sumter High School senior prom in a hearse Saturday, was unloaded from the vehicle in a casket, to the surprise of her classmates.

Clark, who posted photos of the reveal on Facebook, said she wanted to send a message to her classmates about the dangers of drinking and driving after prom.

"I was thinking about my class and how they are going to prom and doing the bad stuff after prom; like having drugs and doing all that," she told WXIA-TV.

Clark, who has been working for two years at the West Mortuary in Americus, said her unusual prom arrival was also designed to celebrate her intention to become a funeral director.

"This is just what I do, and this is my career that I plan on doing and I love what I do," she said. "I love being around people and helping others. And it's not to disrespect anybody."