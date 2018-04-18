Fort Worth produces three $1M lottery winners in four weeks

April 18 (UPI) -- One city in Texas produced three million-dollar lottery winners within four weeks, according to state lottery records.

From March 15 to April 10, three Texas Lottery tickets purchased in the city of Fort Worth were claimed for between $1 million and $3 million dollars.

The lucky streak began when a Fort Worth resident, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed a $1 million prize by purchasing a $1,000,000 Big Money scratch off ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store in the city.

The ticket was one of six possible $1 million winners in the game, only two of which have been claimed.

According to the lottery, the ticket costs $20 and is physically the largest scratch ticket game in U.S. history at 12 inches by 12 inches.

A Hamilton city resident kept the streak going on April 9 after winning the top prize from purchasing a $5 Set for Life scratch ticket at a 4 Star Quick Pantry in Fort Worth.

The anonymous winner elected to take a lump sum of $1.9 million in cash, as opposed to $2,500 per week for 20 years.

Neeraj Khatri, who owns the convenience store where the second winning ticket was purchased, told the Star-Telegram people started to believe the city is lucky.

"People are buying a lot of tickets," Khatri said. "We are seeing new faces, new people."

Khatri also said he sold two entire rolls of the $5 Set for Life tickets, which had previously been a slow seller.

Another Fort Worth resident was announced as a winner a day later, after claiming a $3 million prize playing the $750 Million Winner's Circle scratch ticket game.

The anonymous winner purchased the ticket from a QuikTrip convenience store in Fort Worth, which part-time store clerk Abe Harder said is popular among lotto players.

"This is a big lottery selling store," Harder said. "Almost everyone who comes in buys one. A lot of people win $500 or $1,000."