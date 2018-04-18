Fitness buff sets Guinness record for handstand push ups

April 18 (UPI) -- A fitness enthusiast in Armenia set a Guinness World Record by performing 37 handstand push ups in just one minute.

Guinness World Records said Manvel Mamoyan, 25, was verified to have to completed 37 reps in one minute during an attempt in Yerevan.

Mamoyan's feat created a new Guinness record for most handstand push ups in one minute.

The bodybuilder told officials he wanted "to become a Guinness World Records title holder."

Mamoyan previously set a world record for most jump squats in one minute, having completed 67 reps in his official attempt.