Home / Odd News

Fitness buff sets Guinness record for handstand push ups

By Ben Hooper  |  April 18, 2018 at 10:44 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 18 (UPI) -- A fitness enthusiast in Armenia set a Guinness World Record by performing 37 handstand push ups in just one minute.

Guinness World Records said Manvel Mamoyan, 25, was verified to have to completed 37 reps in one minute during an attempt in Yerevan.

Mamoyan's feat created a new Guinness record for most handstand push ups in one minute.

The bodybuilder told officials he wanted "to become a Guinness World Records title holder."

Mamoyan previously set a world record for most jump squats in one minute, having completed 67 reps in his official attempt.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Woman scratches off three winning lottery tickets in a row Woman scratches off three winning lottery tickets in a row
Good karma boosts man to second big lottery win Good karma boosts man to second big lottery win
Monitor lizard falls through office ceiling, lands on worker's desk Monitor lizard falls through office ceiling, lands on worker's desk
Koala flees wildfire into residential neighborhood Koala flees wildfire into residential neighborhood
Bear hands ball to referee to begin Russian soccer game Bear hands ball to referee to begin Russian soccer game
Photos