Home / Odd News

Donkey attempts escape through SUV window

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 18, 2018 at 3:08 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 18 (UPI) -- Security cameras at an Irish gas station captured the moment a donkey being transported in a farmer's SUV attempted a window-shattering escape.

The video, recorded by cameras outside a gas station in Leitrim, shows the farmer filling up his tank while transporting a donkey in the back seat of his SUV.

The donkey can be seen climbing to the front seat before attempting to jump out of the vehicle through a partially-open window.

The donkey ends up shattering the window and making it outside, but is quickly stopped by the farmer and witnesses before it can flee the scene.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Monitor lizard falls through office ceiling, lands on worker's desk Monitor lizard falls through office ceiling, lands on worker's desk
Koala flees wildfire into residential neighborhood Koala flees wildfire into residential neighborhood
Woman scratches off three winning lottery tickets in a row Woman scratches off three winning lottery tickets in a row
Good karma boosts man to second big lottery win Good karma boosts man to second big lottery win
Flood of tumbleweeds submerge California town Flood of tumbleweeds submerge California town
Photos