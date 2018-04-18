Donkey attempts escape through SUV window

April 18 (UPI) -- Security cameras at an Irish gas station captured the moment a donkey being transported in a farmer's SUV attempted a window-shattering escape.

The video, recorded by cameras outside a gas station in Leitrim, shows the farmer filling up his tank while transporting a donkey in the back seat of his SUV.

The donkey can be seen climbing to the front seat before attempting to jump out of the vehicle through a partially-open window.

The donkey ends up shattering the window and making it outside, but is quickly stopped by the farmer and witnesses before it can flee the scene.