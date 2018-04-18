Deputies release 'hangry' bear from Colorado car

April 18 (UPI) -- A Colorado sheriff's office said deputies responded to a parked car where a "hangry" bear had stopped to look for food and ended up trapped inside.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a "vehicle trespass" call in the Lyons area on Monday and arrived to find a black bear had closed itself inside the parked car.

The sheriff's office posted a photo to Facebook showing the bear locking eyes with a deputy through the car's window.

A video posted to YouTube by the sheriff's office shows the bear being released from the car and running off into the wild.

"Car 0. Bear 1," the sheriff's office said. Deputies "were able to open the car door and safely let the bear out without anyone, including the bear, being harmed."

The sheriff's office reminded residents to keep cars and homes locked and night and make sure food isn't left out where the wild animals can find it.