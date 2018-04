April 18 (UPI) -- A driver in a rural area of Georgia captured the moment a deer made a spectacular leap directly in front of the moving vehicle and managed to land unscathed.

The video, filmed outside a rural village in Georgia, shows the deer running in a field next to the vehicle before banking hard toward the road.

The driver films as the deer leaps in front of the vehicle, missing it by mere feet.

The deer lands unscathed and continues to run away from the road.