Authorities capture 'aggressive' Texas gator

April 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said a large and "aggressive" alligator was removed from outside a building in the Lake Houston area.

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, posted a photo to Twitter showing deputy constables and parks and wildlife officers tying the big gator's limbs outside of a building on W. Lake Houston Parkway in Atascocita.

Herman said the deputies and officers were called to the location Tuesday on a report of an "aggressive alligator."

The capture marked the latest alligator sighting in the Houston area. A driver in nearby Pearland captured video Thursday of a gargantuan alligator crossing a road at night.