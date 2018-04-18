Home / Odd News

Authorities capture 'aggressive' Texas gator

By Ben Hooper  |  April 18, 2018 at 11:21 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said a large and "aggressive" alligator was removed from outside a building in the Lake Houston area.

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, posted a photo to Twitter showing deputy constables and parks and wildlife officers tying the big gator's limbs outside of a building on W. Lake Houston Parkway in Atascocita.

Herman said the deputies and officers were called to the location Tuesday on a report of an "aggressive alligator."

The capture marked the latest alligator sighting in the Houston area. A driver in nearby Pearland captured video Thursday of a gargantuan alligator crossing a road at night.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Woman scratches off three winning lottery tickets in a row Woman scratches off three winning lottery tickets in a row
Good karma boosts man to second big lottery win Good karma boosts man to second big lottery win
Monitor lizard falls through office ceiling, lands on worker's desk Monitor lizard falls through office ceiling, lands on worker's desk
Koala flees wildfire into residential neighborhood Koala flees wildfire into residential neighborhood
Bear hands ball to referee to begin Russian soccer game Bear hands ball to referee to begin Russian soccer game
Photos