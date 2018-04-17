Llama on the loose leads Oregon deputies on early morning chase

April 17 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Oregon responded to an unusual early morning call to wrangle an escaped llama running loose in a neighborhood.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called about 1 a.m. Monday to help capture an escaped llama named Just-In-Time, or Justin for short.

The sheriff's office said a group of four deputies located the llama about 1:20 a.m. and were able to capture the animal. Deputies posed for a photo with Justin and posted it to Twitter.

The llama's owner said he was out of town and Justin was staying in an enclosure on the owner's cousin's property. The llama escaped through a gate that had accidentally been left open, the owner said.

The 6-year-old llama was returned to its owner's family.