Koala flees wildfire into residential neighborhood

April 17 (UPI) -- A koala that collapsed in the middle of a residential street after fleeing a nearby wildfire received some help from locals and firefighters.

A video captured Sunday in a residential neighborhood of Sydney shows a firefighter picking the small marsupial up out of the road and carrying it to safety.

The filmer said the koala was found exhausted in the road after it apparently fled a nearby wildfire.

The resident said the koala seemed to regain some strength after drinking some water and eventually climbed up a tree.