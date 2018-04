April 17 (UPI) -- A Texas man captured video of a gargantuan gator crossing a road in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

Bradley Burrett said he was driving last Thursday in the Green Tee Terrace neighborhood of Pearland when he captured the video of the big alligator sauntering across the road.

The video shows the alligator climbing the curb to a grassy embankment.

A neighbor said the same massive reptile was previously spotted in the area during Hurricane Harvey.