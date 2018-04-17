Good karma boosts man to second big lottery win

April 17 (UPI) -- A California man said some karma from a good deed might be responsible for netting him a $750,000 lottery jackpot -- his second big win.

Michael Forsberg told California Lottery officials he handed $6 to a man who appeared "down on his luck" before going into a Ridgecrest mini mart to buy a California Gold Scratchers ticket.

Forsberg returned to the store about an hour later to verify whether he was correct in thinking it was a $750,000 winner.

"I did not know if it was a real ticket or a joke or was I looking at it wrong?" Forsberg said.

He said the good karma from giving away $6 paid off in a big way.

"It's unbelievable. I'm still nervous and shaking like a dog," he said. "My dog came over wanting her treats. I showed her the ticket, but she didn't care!"

Forsberg said this wasn't his first brush with lottery luck -- he collected a $10,000 prize about seven years ago.

"I call this an impossible dream, even though I knew deep down inside I'd win ... someday. It's going to solve a lot of things. Paying off everything will be great," Forsberg said. "It's just too bad it's not seven hundred fifty million dollars. Maybe I should try again!"