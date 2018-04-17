Home / Odd News

GameStop burglar tries to disguise face with clear plastic

By Ben Hooper  |  April 17, 2018 at 9:44 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 17 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia shared security camera footage of a GameStop store burglar who tried to conceal his face with an unusual disguise -- a clear plastic wrapper.

The St. Marys Police Department posted video to Facebook showing security camera footage from the Thursday night burglary.

The video shows the male suspect wearing the plastic wrapper from a package of bottled water over his head, completely failing to hide his face with the clear plastic.

Police are asking members of the public for help identifying the "craftily disguised gent."

"You can help us catch him, once you stop laughing," police wrote.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Woman scratches off three winning lottery tickets in a row Woman scratches off three winning lottery tickets in a row
Woman reunited with lost class ring after 47 years Woman reunited with lost class ring after 47 years
Flying tire crashes into moving car's windshield Flying tire crashes into moving car's windshield
Surgeons remove lighter from man's stomach after 20 years Surgeons remove lighter from man's stomach after 20 years
Woman trapped in car by snake on windshield Woman trapped in car by snake on windshield
Photos