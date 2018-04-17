GameStop burglar tries to disguise face with clear plastic

April 17 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia shared security camera footage of a GameStop store burglar who tried to conceal his face with an unusual disguise -- a clear plastic wrapper.

The St. Marys Police Department posted video to Facebook showing security camera footage from the Thursday night burglary.

The video shows the male suspect wearing the plastic wrapper from a package of bottled water over his head, completely failing to hide his face with the clear plastic.

Police are asking members of the public for help identifying the "craftily disguised gent."

"You can help us catch him, once you stop laughing," police wrote.