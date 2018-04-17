Flooding releases bison herd to run free in Hawaii

April 17 (UPI) -- Flooding on Hawaii's island of Kauai caused problems for ranchers when the waters freed a herd of bison from their enclosure.

Witnesses in Hanalei reported seeing bison swimming in Hanalei Bay, wandering the beach and running loose through nearby neighborhoods.

"The pasture flooded and two or three got over the fence either because the water was so high they just got over the fence, or maybe debris knocked it down, we can't tell right now," Andy Friend, who was working to wrangle the escaped animals, told The Garden Island newspaper.

Hanalei resident Ryder Guest said he nearly crashed into one of the animals while driving a golf cart on the beach.

"We were driving in a golf cart yesterday through the water. We come around the corner and there's a buffalo and we almost hit the thing we were freaking out, it was nuts," Guest told KITV.

Friend said the bison were contained by Sunday night.