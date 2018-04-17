Documentary sets Guinness record for largest dog photo shoot

April 17 (UPI) -- The makers of upcoming documentary Superpower Dogs said the final day of filming brought a Guinness World Record for largest dog photo shoot.

The producers of the 3D IMAX documentary, which is scheduled to premiere in March 2019, said 108 dogs and their owners gathered in Los Angeles for a "Superpower your Dog Day" event on the last day of filming.

The canines and owners posed for photos at the event, earning a Guinness World Records title for the largest dog photo shoot.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to verify the record and present producers with a certificate.

Superpower Dogs follows five real-life dogs performing daring duties including natural disaster rescue operations and tracking wildlife poachers.

"Every dog is a Superpower Dog, and we aimed to give local pups their moment in the spotlight as we filmed the closing scene for the movie," said Taran Davies, CEO of Cosmic Picture. "We could not be more thrilled to have all of the dogs and pet owners help set the Guinness World Records title for 'Largest dog photo shoot,' and can't wait for people to see the film come to life in 2019."