Deputies release bear that locked itself inside pickup truck

April 17 (UPI) -- A California sheriff's office shared photos from a pickup truck where deputies released a bear that had locked itself inside and ransacked the vehicle.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies stationed in Tahoe responded to a home Monday where a resident woke to discover a bear had closed itself inside their pickup truck overnight.

The post included photos of deputies releasing the animal from the vehicle as well as snapshots of the mess the "very angry bear" left behind inside the truck.

"Another very important reason to lock your vehicles up at night, particularly in bear country, is that bears are very adept at entering unlocked vehicles looking for food," the sheriff's office said. "If you are lucky, they will rummage around and leave your car relatively unharmed. But if you are unlucky as in this case, and the bear gets locked inside your car ... well, let's just say I don't think this will buff out."