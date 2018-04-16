Woman trapped in car by snake on windshield

April 16 (UPI) -- An Australian woman pulled over to the side of the road and called for help when she found herself trapped in her car by a snake on the windshield.

The woman said she was driving in Hermit Part, Queensland, when she spotted the green snake slithering on her windshield.

"It was spitting with rain, but I don't like to hurt animals, even snakes," the woman wrote. "I kinda pulled over and panicked. Then the snaked turned and looked me straight in the eyes and poked it's tongue out at me and I started a little more panic cause I was running late and I didn't know how I was going to get out of the car."

The driver said she drove at a slow speed until a coworker could come help her.

"He got out of his car, laughed a lot, took some photos of me stuck, then picked the snake up and took it across the road to a tree near the golf course," she wrote.