Home / Odd News

Wandering leopard ends up locked inside man's bathroom

By Ben Hooper  |  April 16, 2018 at 2:30 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 16 (UPI) -- A leopard that wandered into an Indian city ran into a man's home and ended up locked inside his bathroom before being removed by officials.

Parag Vaysakar, a police official in Nagpur, said the leopard ran into his home Sunday and he was able to lock it inside his bathroom.

A video filmed at the scene shows a forest official observing the leopard through a vent about 10 feet over the floor and attempting to shoot it with tranquilizer darts. The man jumps back when the leopard leaps up to the vent and swipes through the grate with its claws.

Officials said they were eventually able to use a long pole to reach the leopard and inject it with tranquilizer. The big cat was taken to the forest service facility and is expected to be released back into the wild, officials said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Collector finds drugs hidden inside Nintendo games Collector finds drugs hidden inside Nintendo games
Man finds out he won $2 million five months after lotto drawing Man finds out he won $2 million five months after lotto drawing
Florida court says former neighbors must share custody of dog Florida court says former neighbors must share custody of dog
North Carolina restaurant unveils tarantula burger North Carolina restaurant unveils tarantula burger
Burglary allows 16 kangaroos to escape from zoo Burglary allows 16 kangaroos to escape from zoo
Photos