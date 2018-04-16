Wandering leopard ends up locked inside man's bathroom

April 16 (UPI) -- A leopard that wandered into an Indian city ran into a man's home and ended up locked inside his bathroom before being removed by officials.

Parag Vaysakar, a police official in Nagpur, said the leopard ran into his home Sunday and he was able to lock it inside his bathroom.

A video filmed at the scene shows a forest official observing the leopard through a vent about 10 feet over the floor and attempting to shoot it with tranquilizer darts. The man jumps back when the leopard leaps up to the vent and swipes through the grate with its claws.

Officials said they were eventually able to use a long pole to reach the leopard and inject it with tranquilizer. The big cat was taken to the forest service facility and is expected to be released back into the wild, officials said.