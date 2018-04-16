Texas driver busted with cardboard license plate

April 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas shared a photo of a car pulled over with a less-than-convincing cardboard doppelganger in the place of a front license plate.

Constable Wayne Thompson of the Fort Bend County Constable's Office, District 3, posted a photo to Facebook of a small car with a piece of cardboard in the place of the front license plate.

The cardboard plate had license plate numbers and letters printed on it with black marker.

"Well, I gave them an 'A' for effort, but an 'F' on legal," Thompson wrote. "Did you know that TEXAS law requires a front and rear license plate? Real ones."