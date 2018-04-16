Home / Odd News

Surgeons remove lighter from man's stomach after 20 years

By Ben Hooper  |  April 16, 2018 at 2:42 PM
April 16 (UPI) -- Doctors at a Chinese hospital said it took two surgeries to remove a lighter from the stomach of a man who swallowed it 20 years ago.

A video recorded at a hospital in Chengdu City, Sichuan Province, using a camera inserted into the man's body to locate the plastic and metal lighter in his stomach.

The man told doctors he had accidentally swallowed the lighter 20 years earlier, but didn't seek medical attention until recently, when he started having stomach aches and bloody stools.

Doctors said an initial attempt to remove the lighter was unsuccessful, but a second surgery lasted only 10 minutes and ended with the device being successfully extracted.

