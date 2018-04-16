Robbery suspects lose stolen money to the wind

April 16 (UPI) -- Police in Britain shared video of two clumsy robbers who lost some of their ill-gotten cash to a strong gust of wind in a moment caught on camera.

The Greater Manchester Police posted a video to YouTube showing CCTV footage of the two suspects fleeing after robbing a travel agent's office in Droylsden, England.

The video, filmed March 17, shows cash falling from the robbers' pockets and being carried away by the wind.

The men attempt to retrieve some of the wind-blown money before fleeing in a silver car.

Police said the footage was released in the hopes of identifying the suspects.

"This duo threatened innocent people working in the travel agents and should know their actions are utterly unacceptable," said Detective Constable Phil Scargill of GMP's Tameside borough.

"They took every step to secure the money in the shop, but left the stolen notes in their wake as they fled from the scene," he said. "I'd urge anyone who saw the two men, or caught sight of them dropping notes as they ran from the travel agents, to please get in touch with police and share what you know."