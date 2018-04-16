Home / Odd News

Man on police ride-along lassos escaped mini horse

By Ben Hooper  |  April 16, 2018 at 2:22 PM
April 16 (UPI) -- A man doing a police ride-along in Florida was called on to use his skills as a professional calf-roper when a miniature horse made a break for freedom.

The Halton City Police Department said Officer Dusty Simmons responded just before 9 p.m. Friday when residents of a neighborhood reported a mini horse running loose in the street.

Colby Caudle, a professional calf roper who who was on a ride-along with Simmons, retrieved a lasso from his truck and hung out of Simmons' Chevy Tahoe to rope the runaway equine.

The horse's owner was identified and they soon arrived on the scene to take the animal home.

