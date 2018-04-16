Home / Odd News

Alligator caught wandering through Florida motel

By Ben Hooper  |  April 16, 2018 at 9:25 AM
April 16 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office shared video of an alligator spotted browsing the available rooms at a local motel.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office posted a video to Facebook showing the gator wandering past room doors Sunday afternoon at the Quality Inn in Sebring.

We aren't sure if this little guy got locked out of his room at the Quality Inn in Sebring this afternoon or what," the post said. "Maybe he was just looking for the tiki bar to get a margarita, but he didn't look like he was old enough to drink and didn't appear to have any ID in his alligator skin wallet."

The sheriff's office said the alligator was "cornered by a licensed trapper and taken away."

