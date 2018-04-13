Home / Odd News

Manure truck 'dumped doo-doo' on Washington state road

By Ben Hooper  |  April 13, 2018 at 9:01 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 13 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol said a manure truck overturned in a roundabout and "dumped doo-doo" all over the roadway.

Trooper Brooke Bova, public information officer for the Washington State Patrol District 1, tweeted Thursday that the manure truck experienced a mechanical failure in the roundabout at Marvin Road Southeast and Pacific Avenue Southeast.

The mechanical problem caused the truck's trailer to come dislodged and overturn in the road, spilling its load of manure.

"Manure truck dumped doo-doo on Marvin & Pacific in the roundabout," Bova tweeted. "Can't make this stuff up!"

The Washington State Patrol said no injuries were reported in the crash. A dump truck was summoned to the scene to scoop the manure out of the road.

The cleanup efforts lasted for hours Thursday afternoon.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Fox wanders into Massachusetts home through doggy door Fox wanders into Massachusetts home through doggy door
Massachussetts fishing vessel reels in unexploded military shell Massachussetts fishing vessel reels in unexploded military shell
Unwanted snake removed from inside motorcycle Unwanted snake removed from inside motorcycle
Woman offers to trade her car for Necco Wafers Woman offers to trade her car for Necco Wafers
Man wins lottery jackpot on daughter's first birthday Man wins lottery jackpot on daughter's first birthday