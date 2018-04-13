Manure truck 'dumped doo-doo' on Washington state road

April 13 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol said a manure truck overturned in a roundabout and "dumped doo-doo" all over the roadway.

Trooper Brooke Bova, public information officer for the Washington State Patrol District 1, tweeted Thursday that the manure truck experienced a mechanical failure in the roundabout at Marvin Road Southeast and Pacific Avenue Southeast.

The mechanical problem caused the truck's trailer to come dislodged and overturn in the road, spilling its load of manure.

"Manure truck dumped doo-doo on Marvin & Pacific in the roundabout," Bova tweeted. "Can't make this stuff up!"

The Washington State Patrol said no injuries were reported in the crash. A dump truck was summoned to the scene to scoop the manure out of the road.

The cleanup efforts lasted for hours Thursday afternoon.