Man finds out he won $2 million five months after lotto drawing

April 13 (UPI) -- A Colorado man who checked his lottery tickets five months after the drawing was stunned to discover he had won nearly $2 million.

The Denver man told Colorado Lottery officials he bought a Lotto drawing ticket for Nov. 18, 2017, but didn't take it to a store to be checked until this month because he prefers to wait until he has several tickets to scan at once.

The man said he quickly performed some research when one of the scanned tickets showed up as "Claim at Lottery."

"I immediately logged into the mobile app and checked my numbers for that date. I was completely stunned," he said.

The man discovered he had won a jackpot of $1,996,761.

He said he had heard there was a big winner in the Nov. 18 drawing, but "I never thought it was going to be me."

The man collected his winnings in the form of a $983,380 lump sum. He said he plans to pay some bills, save for retirement and "have a little fun" with the money.