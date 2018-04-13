Home / Odd News

Man clings to the back of moving city bus in Toronto

By Ben Hooper  |  April 13, 2018 at 12:57 PM
April 13 (UPI) -- A stunned traveler on a Toronto road captured video of a fare-dodging commuter clinging to the back of a city bus for a free ride.

Twitter user @Gure_Omar posted a video late Thursday showing a man hitching a free ride on a Toronto Transit Commission bus by clinging to the back of the moving vehicle.

"Only in Toronto," the filmer says through laughter.

The fare-dodger was criticized Friday by TTC officials.

Ross told Global News the stunt was incredibly dangerous.

"This is a reckless, dangerous and stupid stunt. This unidentified individual is not only putting themselves in harm's way but motorists, as well," TTC spokesman Brad Ross told Global News.

