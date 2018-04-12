Home / Odd News

Unwanted snake removed from inside motorcycle

By Ben Hooper  |  April 12, 2018 at 2:19 PM
April 12 (UPI) -- A snake that slithered into the inner workings of a motorcycle was carefully removed from the engine on a street in Vietnam.

The owner of the motorcycle said he was riding in Hanoi on Sunday when he spotted a snake peeking out from inside the bike's engine compartment.

The man pulled over and solicited help from bystanders to help him dismantle the motorcycle and remove the snake.

A video of the incident shows the snake being pulled from deep inside the engine compartment. The men said it took about 15 minutes to get the serpent out of the vehicle.

