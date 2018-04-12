Home / Odd News

Student gets around no-phones exam rule with record player

By Ben Hooper  |  April 12, 2018 at 10:40 AM
April 12 (UPI) -- A Washington state teacher shared photos of a student who got around the no-cellphones rule during a midterm by bringing in a vinyl record player.

Eric Saueracker, a teacher at Hudson's Bay High School in Vancouver, tweeted photos showing the student using a portable record player and headphones to listen to music while taking his physics midterm.

"Students are taking their Physics Midterm exam today. I said no cell phones, not even for music since they could be used to cheat," Saueracker tweeted. "This student brought in a record player and is bumping Kanye in his headphones right now."

Saueracker said in a follow-up tweet that the teen, who was listening to Kanye's album College Dropout, "aced" the exam.

