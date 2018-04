April 12 (UPI) -- A BBC reporter interviewing England's Commonwealth Games swimming team took an unexpected fall into the pool.

BBC Sport reporter Mike Bushell is going viral after he plunged into the drink during an interview with the swim team for BBC Breakfast.

The clip shows Bushell climbing into the pool to talk to team members in Australia and suddenly discovering there is a significant drop off.

Bushell -- and his microphone -- end up drenched.