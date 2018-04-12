Home / Odd News

Reported 'tiger' loose in New York was a raccoon

By Ben Hooper  |  April 12, 2018 at 1:49 PM
April 12 (UPI) -- Police in New York said reports of a tiger running loose in Manhattan turned out to have originated with a far less surprising animal -- a raccoon.

The New York Police Department said a 911 call came in about 8:30 a.m. Thursday reporting a loose tiger in Harlem, causing a local Citizen Alert app to notify nearby residents of the unusual predator's presence.

"Police are responding to unconfirmed reports of a loose tiger running around the street," the alert read.

Police said a second 911 call reported a potentially rabid feline, but investigators discovered both reports were erroneous -- the animal was actually a raccoon.

The Animal Care Centers of NYC said the raccoon was euthanized.

