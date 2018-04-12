Oregon bakery cooks up world's largest cinnamon roll

April 12 (UPI) -- An Oregon bakery shattered a Guinness World Record by spending 11 hours cooking up a 1,149-pound cinnamon roll.

Wolferman's Gourmet Baked Goods, owned by company Harry & David, said a team of 100 workers and volunteers spent 11 hours creating the cinnamon roll, which Guinness confirmed to be bigger than the 609-pound roll that previously held the record.

"A gentleman that runs our Wolferman's division came up with this idea that today is cinnamon roll day and he wanted to break the record to have the largest cinnamon roll made," Steve Lightman, president of Harry & David, told KEZI-TV.

Guinness Adjudicator Kaitlin Vesper confirmed the record and presented officials with a certificate.

"For all of our food-related attempts part of our requirements is that the food item in its entirety must be eaten so we must ensure that none of the food is wasted or thrown out," she said.

The bakery said pieces of the record-breaking roll will be served during the weekend at the town's Pear Blossom Festival.