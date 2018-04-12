Massachussetts fishing vessel reels in unexploded military shell

April 12 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts detonated a military shell that a local fishing vessel dragged ashore Wednesday.

The Orleans Police Department shared photos of the rusty, unexploded military shell which found its way into a fishing dragger's net at about 10:30 a.m.

"Orleans Police and Fire personel closed the area until the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams arrived and secured the shell," the department said.

Police said the shell was still live, but too fragile to dismantle so it was transported to the end of the harbor. It was then detonated with C5 in a controlled environment to ensure any remaining gunpowder was burned off.

Orleans Police said the shell was likely used by the Air Force for target practice on the SS James Longstreet some time in the 1960s, making it more than 50 years old.