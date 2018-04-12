Home / Odd News

High schooler takes senior pics in dinosaur costume

By Ben Hooper  |  April 12, 2018 at 10:21 AM
April 12 (UPI) -- A Florida highs school student brought some extra personality to his senior photos by posing in a Tyrannosaurus rex costume.

Tristan Charles Baermans, a Florida Virtual School senior set to graduate next month, donned his T-rex costume for the senior photos snapped by his sister, photographer Nikki B., in downtown Jacksonville.

The photographs include a shot of Baerman wearing the T-rex costume while holding onto his graduation cap and diploma.

The photographer dubbed the photo session "out of the box." She said the dinosaur costume previously made a crowd-pleasing appearance at her wedding.

