Fox wanders into Massachusetts home through doggy door

April 12 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts said a wild baby fox used a doggy door to wander into the home of a surprised family.

The New Bedford Police Department said animal control officers were dispatched to a home last week on a report of a fox that wandered into a home through a doggy door.

Animal Control Officer Manny Maciel brought the baby fox to the Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, where staff said the kit is only five weeks old.

The wildlife rescuers said they will care for the fox for a few months until it is old enough to be released into the wild.