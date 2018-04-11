Woman offers to trade her car for Necco Wafers

April 11 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman concerned about the possible discontinuing of Necco Wafers offered to trade her Honda Accord for some of the candy.

Necco chief executive Michael McGee said in March that 395 workers could end up laid off if the company can't find a buyer, and the company, which has been making the colorful wafers since 1847, could close down by May.

The news sent many Necco fans into a frenzy to stockpile their favorite candy.

"Necco sales spiked more than 50 percent. Necco Wafers are up 63 percent," wholesaler Candystore.com wrote in a blog post. "A clear signal of panic-buying."

Among them was Katie Samuels, 23, a Florida resident who has been eating the wafers since she was a child.

Samuels attempted to strike an unusual deal with Candystore.com.

"I offered to trade my 2003 Honda Accord for all of their stock," she told the Boston Globe. "I knew it was kind of a silly thing to say, but I'm serious. I don't have much right now, so I was like, 'I've got this car, and I want all that candy, so maybe they would consider it.'"

Candystore.com ultimately decided to pass on Samuels' offer.

"A young woman named Katie contacted us offering to trade her used Honda Accord for all our Necco Wafers," the company said in a blog post.

Samuels said she was able to buy about 48 rolls of Necco Wafers with her credit card.

"Maybe I'll try to get more," she said. "I guess what I said was kind of impulsive ... They thought I was crazy, but they were funny for even entertaining me."