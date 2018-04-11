Ohio woman hand-feeds friendly deer in her back yard

April 11 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman who posted a video of a wild deer taking food out of her hand said she's been compared to a "modern-day Snow White."

Amy Osborn said she frequently spots deer in her Columbus back yard and some of the animals have become comfortable enough in her presence to allow her to approach them.

Osborn captured video of her hand-feeding a deer she dubbed Sweetie due its particularly friendly nature.

"Someone said I am the modern-day Snow White," Osborn told WSYX-TV. "I think it's because the deer can sense that I'm vegan."