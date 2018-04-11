Fisherman's 877-pound bluefin tuna a North Carolina state record

April 11 (UPI) -- North Carolina officials confirmed an 877-pound bluefin tuna landed by a fisherman from Delaware is a new state record.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries confirmed the big tuna hooked by Retired Army Gen. Scott Chambers last month beat the previous state record for a bluefin tuna, caught in 2011, by 72 pounds.

Chambers said it took him two and a half hours to reel in the fish, which measures 113 inches from the tip of its nose to the fork on its tail.

The largest bluefin tuna catch in the world was an 1,496-pound fish reeled in off the coast of Nova Scotia in 1979.