Escaped tortoise traveled a five-minute walk in three days

April 11 (UPI) -- A tortoise that escaped from its owner's yard in Wales was found three days later using a sidewalk just a few blocks away.

RSPCA Cymru said the organization was alerted last week to the presence of a spur-thighed tortoise found strolling down a sidewalk in Brackla.

The 12-year-old tortoise was picked up by an RSPCA officer and taken to the International Tortoise Association in Sully, where workers were able to track down its owner.

The tortoise turned out to be George, a 12-year-old pet belonging to a woman named Karen. She said the tortoise escaped from her yard about a five minute's walk -- by human standards -- from where he was found three days later.

"It must have come as some surprise to the member of the public who stumbled upon a curious tortoise heading towards the local Brackla shops!" RSPCA inspector Julie Fadden said. "We collected the tortoise and took him to our friends at the International Tortoise Association; and fortunately the owner was soon in touch to be reunited."

"It's always nice to be involved in a happy ending -- and thankfully runway George is back with his owner after his mischievous break-out!" she said.

Karen said her pet was named for two other famous Georges.

"George is named in homage to gorgeous Lonesome George, the giant tortoise from the Galapagos Islands that died not so long ago -- and was the last of his species. He's also named after George Clooney -- as he is a handsome tortoise!" she said.