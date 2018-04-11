Dog rescued from subway tracks in New York

April 11 (UPI) -- A subway track inspector in New York got down onto the tracks to rescue a dog that wandered into a tunnel and was nearly struck by a train.

Edlin Cruz, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority track inspector, said the dog was first spotted on the tracks at the Wilson Avenue stop in Buckwick, Brooklyn, about 3:40 a.m.

The canine was nearly struck by a train and took off running down the tracks, causing the train to slow to about 10 mph to avoid hitting the fleeing dog.

The dog ran past nine stations before Cruz was able to jump onto the tracks and grab it at the Graham Avenue station in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

"As soon as I jumped down actually, he curled down to the floor," Cruz told WPIX-TV.

"He was hungry," Cruz said. "He was scared."

Cruz said the dog did not have any identification, so MTA workers took him to the ASPCA.

MTA workers dubbed the canine Lucky.