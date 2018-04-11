Home / Odd News

Disney dream house for sale in Florida

By Ben Hooper  |  April 11, 2018 at 10:58 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 11 (UPI) -- A Florida home listed for sale online is going viral not for its unassuming exterior, but for the Disney wonderland contained inside.

The Windermere home, listed for sale on Zillow, features Disney décor in each room, including a Mickey Mouse-themed kitchen.

Neighbors said the Disney dreamhouse became famous for its similarly themed holiday decoratons.

"Every nook and cranny of that house and lawn was a solid figure of Disney [such as] Mickey Mouse [and] Donald Duck," neighbor Sean Coamey told WKMG-TV. "When people ask where I live, the landmark is, Well you know, the Disney house? Well, I live across the street."

The home, listed for $888,000, has one other Disney-related perk: Nightly views of the Magic Kingdom's fireworks at Walt Disney World, located only three miles from the seven-bedroom, six-bathroom house.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Lottery ticket rescued from trash wins couple $2 million Lottery ticket rescued from trash wins couple $2 million
Coyote confronts rattlesnake in middle of Arizona road Coyote confronts rattlesnake in middle of Arizona road
112-year-old Japanese man named world's oldest man 112-year-old Japanese man named world's oldest man
Baby elephant rescued after falling down well Baby elephant rescued after falling down well
Iron plank flies from truck, shatters windshield Iron plank flies from truck, shatters windshield