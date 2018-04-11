Disney dream house for sale in Florida

April 11 (UPI) -- A Florida home listed for sale online is going viral not for its unassuming exterior, but for the Disney wonderland contained inside.

The Windermere home, listed for sale on Zillow, features Disney décor in each room, including a Mickey Mouse-themed kitchen.

Neighbors said the Disney dreamhouse became famous for its similarly themed holiday decoratons.

"Every nook and cranny of that house and lawn was a solid figure of Disney [such as] Mickey Mouse [and] Donald Duck," neighbor Sean Coamey told WKMG-TV. "When people ask where I live, the landmark is, Well you know, the Disney house? Well, I live across the street."

The home, listed for $888,000, has one other Disney-related perk: Nightly views of the Magic Kingdom's fireworks at Walt Disney World, located only three miles from the seven-bedroom, six-bathroom house.