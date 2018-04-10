Home / Odd News

Silo demolition goes wrong, damages library

By Ben Hooper  |  April 10, 2018 at 12:35 PM
April 10 (UPI) -- The demolition of a 174-foot-tall silo in Denmark went spectacularly awry when the structure fell in the wrong direction and damaged a library.

Video of the Friday demolition in Vordingborg shows the charges being set off at the base of the silo to make it fall in a planned demolition.

The incident takes a turn, however, when the silo tilts in a different direction than the one the demolition crew had planned on and it lands on part of a building housing a library.

Mayor Mikael Smed said no injures were reported from the botched job.

