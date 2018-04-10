Home / Odd News

Sea turtle rescued from cooling tank at chemical plant

By Ben Hooper  |  April 10, 2018 at 12:19 PM
April 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Italy shared video from the rescue of a sea turtle that fell into a cooling tank at a chemical plant in the country.

The Vigili del Fuoco -- the Italian Fire Brigade -- tweeted a video showing firefighters working to rescue the loggerhead sea turtle after it sell into the cooling tank at the plant in Brindisi.

The firefighters were able to fish the turtle out of the tank.

The fire brigade said the turtle was checked out by a veterinarian and found to be in good health before being released back into the sea.

