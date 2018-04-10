Firefighters rescue two from 160 feet up on thrill ride

April 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a California amusement park to rescue two people trapped 160 feet in the air on a thrill ride.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded about 9:24 p.m. Sunday to the Scandia Family Fun Park in Victorville, where the Sky Scammer Ride had stalled.

The department said the stalled ride trapped two riders, ages 14 and 20, 160 feet in the air.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to reach a platform where additional controls for the ride were available.

The ride was slowly lowered to the offloading platform after about 45 minutes and the riders were able to return to the ground.

Both of the riders were checked out by paramedics but were found to not need medical attention.