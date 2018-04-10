Family wakes to late night visit from alligator at front door

April 10 (UPI) -- A Florida family received a fright when an alligator made a surprise late night visit to the front door of their home.

Amber Manning said she and her family had gone to bed Sunday night when she was roused by a phone call from her father warning her not to go outside because there was an alligator at the front door.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office arrived with a reptile handler to trap the alligator.

The trapper said the gator, measuring about 7 1/2 to 8 feet long, was likely out seeking a mate.

Manning, who posted a photo of the alligator to Facebook, said she woke up her grandmother to witness the capture.

"I went in and got my grandma up to show her and at 86, she just couldn't believe it," she told WTVT-TV.

Manning said her grandmother has lived in the home for 18 years and had never seen an alligator at the house before.